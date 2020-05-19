Today on Fox News: May 19, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: We'll check in with the owner of a New Jersey gym that reopened in defiance of the governor's lockdown order. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik explains why she wants a federal probe of Gov. Cuomo's nursing home policy during the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Mike DeWine updates efforts to reopen Ohio. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on President Trump's decision to take hydroxychloroquine. U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, on the partisan divide over reopening America. We'll check in with NASCAR star Kevin Harvick, winner of the Real Heroes 400.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: 2020 Race Heating Up: Which Way Is America Swinging? - The coronavirus pandemic will be a central issue during the upcoming presidential election in November. Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt discusses how the COVID-19 outbreak affects former Vice President Joe Biden's chances of unseating President Trump, the possibility of an all mail-in ballot and more.

Also on the Rundown: The coronavirus has hit the United States harder than anywhere else in the world. But there has been improvement on slowing the spread and flattening the curve. In response to that, most states are easing restrictions. Dr. Marc Siegel, professor of medicine at NYU Langone, discusses the country relaxing social distancing measures, whether schools should resume in the fall and the development of a COVID vaccination.

Plus, commentary by Alex Berenson, former New York Times reporter and the author of "Tell Your Children: The Truth About Marijuana, Mental Illness, and Violence."

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Lt. Col. Allen West; Pete Hegseth, co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend"; Chris Stirewalt, Fox News politics editor; Byron York, chief political correspondent for the Washington Examiner and more.

Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Noon ET: Former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker discusses his new book and Attorney General William Barr discussing possible charges against Vice President Biden and President Obama, and Jimmy will tackle the news of the day with Philadelphia talk show host Rich Zeoli.