Today on Fox News: Feb. 28, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Donald Trump Jr. reacts to New York Times' "Trumpvirus" criticism; South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster looks ahead to Saturday's primary; Dr. Mike says American hospitals are prepared for a coronavirus outbreak.

On Fox Business:

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will be on Cavuto: Coast to Coast at noon and The Claman Countdown at 3 p.m. ET

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Is America Ready to Fight the Coronavirus?" - Is the U.S. prepared to take on the growing spread of the coronavirus? Dr. Syra Madad, senior director of New York City's System-wide Special Pathogens Program, discusses the outbreak and what Americans should do to protect themselves from the virus. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., also joins the Rundown to discuss the Trump administration's plan to combat the virus.

Also on the Rundown: John Rich, country music star and host of Fox Nation's "The Pursuit!, " discusses the inspiration behind his new show and what the phrase "the pursuit of happiness" means to him. Rich, the winner of the fourth season of "Celebrity Apprentice", also opens about his relationship with President Trump and how the president has changed since hosting the hit reality show.

Plus, commentary by Chris Wallace, host of "Fox News Sunday."



Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.; U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C.; Michael Dougherty, producer-director-screenwriter; Geraldo Rivera, Fox News correspondent-at-large; Shannon Bream, host of "Fox News @ Night."

SUNDAY:

Fox News Sunday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET: Former Vice President Joe Biden sits down with Chris Wallace.