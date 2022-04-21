Border state Democrat breaks with Biden on Title 42: 'The president has to have a plan'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Tom O'Halleran, D-Ariz., called out President Biden's push to end Title 42 at the southern border without a response strategy, Thursday – a key issue set to play out in the upcoming midterm elections..

"I do disagree with the president on how his stance is right now without a plan, and the president has to have a plan," O'Halleran told "America’s Newsroom" co-host Dana Perino, adding the disagreement stems from the insufficient evidence that areas along the U.S.-Mexico border are not prepared to handle the mass migrant influx expected to ensue.

WHITE HOUSE DEFENDS TITLE 42 TERMINATION AS ‘RETURN’ TO IMMIGRATION ‘STANDARD’ AS MORE DEMS BUCK BIDEN

"It's critical that [border areas] have the resources necessary, and the non-profits that we're going to rely on have that. We have to have a court system that's going to be able to address refugee issues and address these issues in a humane way," he stressed.

"Right now, I have seen none of that. And until I do, I will continue to disagree with the president."

During his appearance, O'Halleran asserted the need for the Biden administration to relay its "ideas and concepts" so both Congress and the American people are aware of any plans for stifling the border crisis.

"They don't know what's going to be happening in a short period of time," he said of Americans affected by the crisis. "We have to address that. Right now, that is just not getting addressed."

O'Halleran stands among the growing number of congressional Democrats opposing the Biden administration's push to reverse the Trump-era policy which allows U.S. officials to prohibit migrants from entering the country during health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Title 42 is set to expire on May 23.