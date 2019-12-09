Trump joins Nancy Pelosi, Greta Thunberg, whistleblower as Time 'Person of the Year' finalists

President Trump was revealed as one of the finalists for Time Magazine's "Person of the Year," appearing Monday on a shortlist that includes several prominent critics of his, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Women's World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe and the anonymous whistleblower who helped ignite the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Ten contenders were on the shortlist. President Trump, who was named "Person of the Year" in 2016, also had been on the shortlist in 2015, 2017 and 2018. His personal attorney and the 2001 "Person of the Year" Rudy Giuliani appeared on the 2019 shortlist as well.

However, other figures from the impeachment inquiry also were in the running, including Pelosi, who formally gave the green light for House Democrats last week to draft articles of impeachment. Also competing against her: the unknown figure from within the intelligence community who first raised concerns about Trump's phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his request for Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

Outspoken anti-Trump critic Megan Rapinoe scored a spot on the shortlist after winning the international soccer tournament as the captain of the U.S. women's team and refusing to visit the White House on the team's victory tour.

Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg, who has been at the center of an intense national debate over his platform's decision not to crack down on political ads sharing false information, was in the running after being "Person of the Year" in 2010.

The search for the next "Person of the Year" also went global. Sweden-born teen activist Greta Thunberg was aiming for the title after raising awareness of climate change by sailing across the Atlantic from England to New York and speaking at the United Nations. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern received worldwide attention for pushing gun control following the shootings at two mosques in Christchurch that killed 51 people.

Also on the shortlist: Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has been facing off against Trump in a bitter trade war, as well as the Hong Kong protesters who have resisted China's proposed amendments to strengthen extradition powers over Hong Kong citizens.