Tim Walz reveals the odd nickname he has for Kamala Harris on his phone: 'That was all I could think of'

Walz asked to 'come up with something' for Harris' name in his phone, 'my dry cleaner' won

By Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi Fox News
Published
Tim Walz late-night debut reveals bizzare nickname for running mate Video

Tim Walz late-night debut reveals bizzare nickname for running mate

Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz's late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel featured discussion about gun violence and his presidential election opponents on Monday.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz pulled back the curtain to reveal the odd pseudonym he uses for his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, on his phone. 

During his late-night debut on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" this Monday, the Democratic politician told the host he put her contact name in his phone as "My dry cleaner." 

"They told me to come up with something and that was all I could think of," Walz added. 

Tim Walz, man with white hair, smiling with black rimmed glasses

BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 1: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz arrives to speak at a press conference regarding new gun legislation at City Hall on August 1, 2024 in Bloomington, Minnesota. Walz is thought to be on a short list of potential vice presidential running mates for Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris.  ((Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images))

When Kimmel asked what would happen if Walz’s actual launderer called him, he said he didn't think that far ahead, while Kimmel joked that he should update his dry cleaner’s name to "Madam Vice President."

Walz also divulged the tale of how he initially ignored Harris’ call to tell him he was her VP pick because he didn't recognize the number and thought it was "a car warranty thing," prompting a call from a "high-ranking aide" to convince him to pick up the call. 

To date, Vice President Harris and Walz have done a combined 31 interviews while former President Trump and his running mate JD Vance have spoken with various media outlets about multiple issues concerning voters across 69 interviews leading up to election day.

Blonde woman with microphone on stage listening to another panelist

Call Her Daddy Host, Creator and Executive Producer, Alex Cooper participating in The Art of The Interview session at Spotify Beach on June 20, 2023 in Cannes, France.  ((Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify))

Walz’s appearance on the late-night show followed Harris’ highly criticized appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast the day before. 

During a 44-minute sit down interview with podcast host Alex Cooper, Harris touched on the controversial issues surrounding domestic violence and abortion. 

During her interview with Cooper, Harris repeated the debunked claim that a woman in Georgia died due to delayed care as a result of the state's abortion limits, despite doctors previously denouncing the narrative as false. 

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz smiling and waving at rally

Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appear on stage together during a campaign event at the Liacouras Center at Temple University on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. ((Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images))

"Call Her Daddy", the second most popular podcast on Spotify, just behind "The Joe Rogan Experience," has continued to face backlash from its own audience after Cooper’s interview with Harris. The "Barstool Sports" alum lost thousands of followers after the episode’s release on Sunday. 

"One of my most favorite podcasts and now I’ll never listen again. Unbelievable," one former fan wrote, while another comment read, "DONE, this was my fav podcast. I’m 100% disgusted."

A bevy of users flocked to criticize Cooper for not discussing the Americans still in dire need of assistance after the disaster left in the wake of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina and Floridians gear up for the second hit from Hurricane Milton this week. 

Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi is a freelance production assistant at Fox News Digital.