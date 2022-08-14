Tim Tebow: Human trafficking is 'one of the greatest evils in the world'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow reiterated his call to help human trafficking victims while appearing on "Sunday Night in America."

Tebow, who celebrated his 35th birthday, encouraged viewers watching to help his foundation combat "one of the greatest evils in the world."

"40.3 million people right now estimated are trapped in this horrible evil of human trafficking, so many more are actually being exploited on-line and that number goes up every day," Tebow said.

He recounted a story of his pastor father rescuing four girls from an auction which led him to advocate for protection shelters to house and hide human trafficking victims.

"I knew that God had opened my eyes on a new calling that day and ever since we’ve been getting more and more into this fight. And what we really need is an army because there is an army of bad people doing terrible things, and so we need an army of good people standing up against them because there are so many precious lives on the line," he said.

He added, "It is our job. It is our job to stand up for them to give them a place of refuge, to give them a place of safety to protect them. So maybe for the first time in their life they will actually feel free and feel secure. That is why this is important."

Currently, the Tim Tebow Foundation is working to build a new center in Thailand and is requesting donations to help complete the building. Tebow noted that the structure is necessary as many human traffic victims do not have places of refuge.

"What some of these people do, they prey on the desperate. They prey on those that are lonely, who are looking for friends and looking for a relationship, they’re looking for a home. And so they find vulnerable all over the world. They build those relationships, and then they do terrible things," Tebow said.

He concluded, "There are 15 girls right now waiting for this home to be built and so many more we’re hoping to be able to rescue and bring into this home. We need your help, but honestly, this is not about us. They need your help. They need to us work together to stand up for them, because they are worth it."

Viewers who want to learn more about Tebow's organization, can visit timtebowfoundation.org.