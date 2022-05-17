Tim Scott rips Yellen's 'callous' abortion stance: I was raised by a 'powerful, positive Black woman'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., slammed Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Tuesday following their heated exchange on abortion, arguing her "callous approach" to remedy Blacks living in poverty is "unbelievable." Scott praised his mother and upbringing during an exclusive interview on "The Faulkner Focus," calling her a "powerful, positive Black woman" who worked hard to ensure opportunity for her son despite being a single mother living in poverty.

TIM SCOTT DELIVERS ‘STUNNING REBUKE’ OF JANET YELLEN OVER BLACK ABORTION COMMENTS: ‘I AM THANKFUL TO BE HERE’

TIM SCOTT: I was compelled to do so, to be honest with you. I could not believe my ears. She was responding to a question, so it was completely unprepared, unfiltered. And her response was to, in my opinion, provide a callous approach, and a solution remedy for Blacks living in poverty, being abortion. And as a guy who was raised by a powerful, positive Black woman in poverty, in a single parent household, I know that sometimes broken places is where you find brilliance. I know that sometimes hard work and dedication and perseverance pays off handsomely. You and I both know that the truth of the story is the American journey continues to evolve in the right direction. And frankly, even Secretary Yellen's words should have been thought through much better because less than 10% of the abortions are teenagers. And so to put the face of abortion, being poor women, making a choice, so they can increase the labor force participation rate, is just unbelievable.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "THE FAULKNER FOCUS" BELOW: