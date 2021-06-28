Tim Scott calls out Biden aide for blaming GOP for defunding police: 'Most ridiculous thing ever said'

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C, called out Cedric Richmond and Democrats for claiming Republicans are the reason law enforcement has been defunded as violent crime surges in U.S. cities. The South Carolina senator told "Fox & Friends," Monday, that the stance from the senior Biden White House aide is 'ridiculous' and that Republicans have been looking to "refund" police departments nationwide.

TIM SCOTT: That is the most ridiculous thing I've heard all year long, and we've heard some very ridiculous things from the Democrats, but this is now the icing on the cake. This is the most ridiculous thing ever said.

The facts are simple. Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Cleveland and New York, all Baltimore, all have defunded to police. What we've seen is a 40 percent increase in violent crime in major cities because the Democrats have been defunding the police for the last year. Plus, what we have done on the other side, of course, is to refund the police.

Even the police reform legislation I'm currently working on provides more money for officers, because the last thing you can do is ask someone to go into the most dangerous places in our country without the resources and without covering their liability. If you don't do those two things, you can't ask good people to go into bad places to make them even better.

