Tim Kennedy on 'Fox & Friends': Everyone needs to know what happened at Kabul airport

"Escape from Afghanistan" comes out on Fox Nation Monday

Fox News Staff
Co-founder of Save Our Allies Tim Kennedy emphasizes the need for Americans to understand what happened in the botched withdrawal of Afghanistan.

Former Army Ranger and co-founder of Save Our Allies Tim Kennedy joined "Fox & Friends" Friday to look back on the Kabul airport terrorist attack that killed 13 U.S. service members one year ago. Highlighting the upcoming Fox Nation special, "Escape from Afghanistan," Kennedy called on Americans to learn "important lessons" from Biden's botched withdrawal. 

ONE YEAR AGO, BIDEN PROMISED TO ‘STAY’ IN AFGHANISTAN UNTIL ‘ALL’ AMERICANS GOT OUT. HE DIDN'T KEEP HIS WORD

TIM KENNEDY: So many lives were lost. Today is the anniversary of 13 Americans. Hundreds of Afghans were killed at that gate - a terrorist attack during the evacuation, one of the most poorly planned strategic evacuations in American history. And if we're not learning from this, if we're not treating this as an opportunity to improve not just strategically, but who we are as a people, making sure that all of our allies look to us and know that we're going to stand by them all the way to the end, that we are good allies, that we're good friends. We're not just going to turn our back and we're done when it's no longer a public interest. That we're going to work all the way through to the final finish line. There are so many important lessons to be learned here. 

And people need to see, like there's not enough. Everybody needs to know what was happening that day. There were so many people going above and beyond putting their lives on the line. And it's not just the soldiers in uniform who did it, God bless you, but also all the other organizations that had to step up because we had failed our allies. 

