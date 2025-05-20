Tim Dillon pushes back on CNN reporter asking if he's part of 'new establishment' that impacted 2024 race

Comedian and podcaster Tim Dillon rejected claims that he and other prominent comedians formed a "new establishment" that contributed to former Vice President Kamala Harris' loss in the 2024 presidential election during an interview with CNN on Monday.

Dillon told CNN reporter Elle Reeve that he doesn't "buy the narrative" that several comedians with podcasts were responsible for sinking the Harris campaign or determining the outcome of the race.

Reeve asked Dillon whether he believed he was part of a newly emerging establishment, and he pushed back, saying, "I don’t think I’m part of the new establishment."

Dillon continued, noting that Harris entered the race under challenging conditions: "But this is a very specific circumstance in which Kamala Harris ran for president. She was somewhat unpopular, and she was not a star in Democratic politics before this at all. And her communication strategy was pretty weak. I think most people admitted that. So to hang this defeat all on a few podcasts and to say that they were the problem, I just don’t buy the narrative."

The comedian dismissed the notion that "a few comedians with podcasts" were able to go toe-to-toe with the "multibillionaires, huge media institutions, a whole political party apparatus" that supported Harris' campaign.

"I think it seems like a great way to excuse running an unpopular candidate on a platform that American people weren’t sold on," Dillon said.

After being pressed further by Reeve on comedians' influence on politics, Dillon mocked the idea that he and other comedians have power that "is equal to the CIA."

"The idea that, like, the power that Theo Von has would be equal to, like, the intelligence agencies or these massive legacy media institutions seems crazy," he stated, referencing fellow comedian Theo Von.

Reeve maintained that comedians had significant sway, arguing they had formed an 'establishment' with substantial influence over large audiences. Dillon eventually interrupted, challenging this notion.

"Well, just, you used the word establishment," Dillon interjected. "I didn’t say that we didn’t have any power or that audiences weren’t powerful. But when you use the term ‘establishment,’ I think that that’s more than just having an audience. That’s having an institutional component that I don’t think we have."

The comedian continued, offering a counter narrative to the reporter's argument that podcasters had the power to have a major influence on an election.

"But I think legacy media does. I think the government and the intelligence communities do. I think Hollywood certainly does. And I think all of those people, all of those power factions have worked together for a very, very, very long time. So to say that a few comedians with podcasts equal that seems crazy to me," he said.