TikTok's only defenders in Washington are those 'paid to do so': FCC commissioner

Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Brendan Carr said TikTok is a "very serious threat" to American national security. The lawyer told "America's Newsroom" Thursday that the only Congressional members defending the Chinese-owned app are those "who are paid to do so."

TIKTOK, OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA CONTROLLED BY OUR ENEMIES MUST BE BANNED NOW. WE CAN'T WAIT ANY LONGER

BRENDAN CARR: I've been very pleased with the bipartisan consensus that we see on TikTok and its threats. In this town, Washington, you can walk down the street, find a Republican and a Democrat, they'll disagree on the color of the sky. But we all agree now, that there's a very serious threat posed by TikTok. And the question is, what do we do about it. I think Congressman McCaul and his legislation was a step in the right direction. But, the reality is, is the only people, it seems, that are left in Washington defending TikTok, are those that are paid to do so.

You know, there's this old saying about the stages of grief. First there's denial, then anger, then bargaining. I think this is a sign that TikTok has moved into the bargaining stage, attempting to stave off what I think, at this point, is the inevitable, which is going to be a nationwide ban on TikTok. Whether it happens this week, as I would like to see, or sometime down the road. I think that's the only question left.