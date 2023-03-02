Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

TikTok's only defenders in Washington are those 'paid to do so': FCC commissioner

Chinese-owned TikTok sets default time limit for minors, but lawmakers say this move is not enough

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
TikTok sets hour screen limit for kids, but critics say that's not enough Video

TikTok sets hour screen limit for kids, but critics say that's not enough

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr says the only members of Congress defending TikTok 'are the people who are paid to do so.’

Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Brendan Carr said TikTok is a "very serious threat" to American national security. The lawyer told "America's Newsroom" Thursday that the only Congressional members defending the Chinese-owned app are those "who are paid to do so."

TIKTOK, OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA CONTROLLED BY OUR ENEMIES MUST BE BANNED NOW. WE CAN'T WAIT ANY LONGER

BRENDAN CARR: I've been very pleased with the bipartisan consensus that we see on TikTok and its threats. In this town, Washington, you can walk down the street, find a Republican and a Democrat, they'll disagree on the color of the sky. But we all agree now, that there's a very serious threat posed by TikTok. And the question is, what do we do about it. I think Congressman McCaul and his legislation was a step in the right direction. But, the reality is, is the only people, it seems, that are left in Washington defending TikTok, are those that are paid to do so

--

You know, there's this old saying about the stages of grief. First there's denial, then anger, then bargaining. I think this is a sign that TikTok has moved into the bargaining stage, attempting to stave off what I think, at this point, is the inevitable, which is going to be a nationwide ban on TikTok. Whether it happens this week, as I would like to see, or sometime down the road. I think that's the only question left. 

China using TikTok to hurt US kids, protect and educate their own: Rikki Schlott Video