TikTok-style news platform features independent journalists amid 'collapsing' traditional media industry

Noosphere is led by former war correspondent for PBS, Jane Ferguson

By Jeffrey Clark
Published
News journalists, led by a former war correspondent for PBS, are launching a news platform called Noosphere to respond to a rapidly shifting media industry. 

The platform is focused around mobile users and will feature a TikTok-style video feed and content from independent journalists that are vetted by the company, according to Semafor

"I had essentially built an incredibly successful career in an industry that was collapsing, which is a very weird place to be, where you just collect trophies while the audiences are getting smaller and the finances are not working," Noosphere CEO Jane Ferguson said. "And it became apparent to me that this was actually terminal, and certainly in the television business."

SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS LOOMING TIKTOK BAN

Jane Ferguson Ukraine

News journalists, led by Jane Ferguson, a former war correspondent for PBS, are launching a news platform called Noosphere to respond to a rapidly shifting media industry.  (PBS/Screenshot )

The platform will initially charge subscribers $15 a month, a price that will later increase to $19.99, with the revenue from users being shared among journalists and content creators for Noosphere. 

"What we really wanted to do is build the architecture for the best journalists to enter the content creator economy," Ferguson said. 

Ferguson thought of the concept for Noosphere while teaching at Princeton, where she realized the traditional business model for reporters was rapidly disappearing. 

TIKTOK SUPPRESSED CONTENT CRITICAL OF TRUMP AND 2020 ELECTION CONTROVERSY, EXCLUSIVE REPORT ALLEGES

Split of Trump and Harris

Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on major podcasts in order to connect with young voters and appeal to a wider demographic base.  (REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Kevin Mohatt)

Ferguson is one of a growing number of journalists and entrepreneurs that are moving to seize on rapidly shifting trends in the media industry. It is a transformation that played an especially important role in the 2024 campaign season, with both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris appearing on major podcasts in order to connect with young voters and appeal to a wider demographic base. 

Trump appeared on podcast giant Joe Rogan's show in late October in an interview that has gained over 56 million views since being posted on YouTube alone. News reports have revealed that Harris' campaign spent over six figures on Harris' appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. 

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.