Think tank offers toolkit, 'practical first steps' for parents concerned about wokeness in schools

The conservative think tank Manhattan Institute has published a "toolkit" for parents concerned about the growing trend of critical race theory in American schools, which MI said should more accurately be termed "critical pedagogy."

CRT proponents have argued that the curriculum is an important tool for addressing how racism is reportedly embedded in U.S. institutions. But critics warn that the supposed educational initiative teaches students to judge one another by the color of their skin.

"Parents across the country are increasingly worried about the extremism spreading in their children’s schools," the Institute wrote. "These parents are not bigots and racists—they endorse tolerance and respect for all people and believe in equal justice under the law."

MI's toolkit offers "practical first steps for getting organized and offers thoughtful alternatives to #CriticalRaceTheory in your school," the think tank tweeted in a message to parents.

The institute provides a glossary of terms frequently used by CRT proponents, including but not limited to "achievement gap," "antiracism," "critical race theory," "equity," "white fragility," and "white supremacy."

After acquainting themselves with these terms, parents should approach a form of "effective persuasion" in their confrontations with school officials over their curriculum concerns, MI suggests. Be "polite and conciliatory," it notes, but without turning into a "pushover." Get "angry" if you need to, the editors urge, adding that they can match their opponents’ "level of being demanding." And, it adds that parents should use anecdotes to drive their points home.

MI is pushing parents to "get organized" by identifying other parents who have the same concerns and "create a central venue for coordination." MI acknowledges those parents may be hard to find out of fear of being ostracized, but goes on to argue that they shouldn't be afraid to be the first to speak up in PTA meetings.

Parents and teachers across the country have begun to publicly voice their concerns about the teaching of CRT in schools, in some cases in front of their local school boards.

Lilit Vanetysan, an educator in Fairfax County, Va., challenged the school board in neighboring Loudoun County about its progressive agenda earlier this month, warning it that the fight over their kids' education "isn't over." She said she was determined to lead the battle against a curriculum that would result in students "rooting for socialism" by the time they reach middle school.

"Parents, the longer that you wait and don't have your child's schools accountable, gives these guys more time to dictate what's best for your child's physical, mental, and emotional health," she said from the podium.

MI says once parents get organized, the next step is to get the word out, be it through showing up at more meetings, penning letters to the editor, or participating in protests. If those actions don't work, MI suggested bringing their stories to the media or consider legal action. Throughout the process, MI encouraged parents to keep it "positive."

Some parents appear to have preemptively taken that advice.

Kory Yeshua, a Black father whose TikTok video where he sounded off on CRT went viral, further explained his opposition to it on Fox News.