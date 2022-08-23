Thiessen rips media's praise of Fauci: 'The most overrated person in American public life'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen pushed back on praise of Dr. Anthony Fauci on "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday following the announcement of his retirement, arguing he was "so wrong about so much for so long" on the COVID-19 pandemic.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI TO STEP DOWN IN DECEMBER

MARC THIESSEN: Never has anyone been so wrong about so much for so long and been so lionized as Anthony Fauci. I mean, if you go back, the left's narrative was that if Donald Trump had just moved faster at the start of this pandemic, things would have been different. If you go back to those first three months, January, February, March, Dr. Fauci was out there saying this is no threat to Americans. We don't see it spreading here. Don't wear masks because masks will make you touch your face. They might make you feel better, but they don't work. He presided over the failures of detection, of prevention and of testing. And then once he figured out that he was wrong, he was the author of and the prime mover for these lockdowns, which did more damage to the country than the virus did. We are still dealing today with the consequences of these lockdowns, with millions of businesses that were shut down that will never reopen, kids with lifetime learning losses that they'll never recover from. And he's the author of all this. He's the one who is pushing all this. So, you know, Anthony Fauci is the most overrated person in American public life that I've ever seen. Rachel Maddow said we'll never see his likes again. I hope that's a promise, not a threat.

