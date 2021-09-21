Thiessen: Biden's words in UN address are a 'joke' if they're not backed by actions

Fox News contributor and former presidential speechwriter Marc Thiessen joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday after President Biden addressed the U.N. General Assembly. Thiessen called out the "stark" disconnect between Biden's words and the administration's actions.

BIDEN IN UN SPEECH SAYS US 'NOT SEEKING' NEW COLD WAR WITH CHINA, MILITARY MUST BE 'TOOL OF LAST RESORT’

THIESSEN: The disconnect between the words and actions is stark here. He talked about a new era of relentless diplomacy, and how he's prioritizing rebuilding our alliances. If he is looking at the audience he is looking at Boris Johnson, prime minister of Great Britain whose phone call he didn’t answer for 36 hours while Kabul was falling. A guy who the Sunday Times of London calls ‘sleepy Joe’ and said we’d be better off with Donald Trump. The leaders of France, Germany and Canada and NATO allies who pleaded with him to extend the deadline to get their nationals out and he refused, forcing them to leave their citizens behind enemy lines because they couldn’t stay beyond the U.S. commitment.

The president of France who just recalled his ambassador from the United States for the first time since our alliance was forged in 1778. He is looking at our adversaries and looking at China, whose leader is taunting Taiwan, using our Afghan withdrawal as proof that we won’t come to defend them. Looking at North Korea and Russia and all these other countries. North Korea, that launched the missile on the anniversary of 9/11 and the day the Taliban inaugurated its new government. When you say things, words matter. A president’s words matter. If they aren’t backed by action, and not the same with the actions he is taking, they become a joke.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW