If Biden wants to isolate Saudi Arabia, he's got to produce more oil here: Thiessen

Marc Thiessen talks Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
He should have just behaved like a normal president: Marc Thiessen Video

He should have just behaved like a normal president: Marc Thiessen

Marc Thiessen, Kimberly Strassel and Juan Williams discuss how Biden is seeking to reset ties with Saudi Arabia on ‘Special Report.’

Marc Thiessen discussed Biden's fist bump in Saudi Arabia and how the president should be more focused on getting less dependent of the Middle East for oil on "Special Report."

MARC THIESSEN: Well, I mean, first of all, the fist bump is even more intimate than a handshake. It's sort of like saying, hey, bro, how you doing? He should have just behaved like a normal president, shook hands with him and not made such a big deal about whether he was shaking hands or not. Second of all, if you are going to make try to make Saudi Arabia a pariah that is inconsistent with a policy of waging a war on fossil fuels here at home, the whole point of becoming energy independent under Trump was that we had we were less dependent on Middle Eastern oil, that we were less dependent on undemocratic regimes in the Middle East. And now we have the spectacle of Joe Biden going to Saudi Arabia, ala Jimmy Carter in the 1970s, with skyrocketing gas prices begging the Saudis to produce more oil. So, you know, if he wants to isolate Saudi Arabia, he's got to produce oil here at home. 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

