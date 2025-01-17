Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Therapists suggest group crying, 'forest-bathing' to cope with stress on Trump Inauguration Day: Report

Mental health experts recommend several activities to help liberals recover from their 'grief' over another Trump term

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
As President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration approaches, some Americans are "dreading" the Republican's return to office and experiencing increased anxiety, a new report says.

Time Magazine reported Friday about 11 "science-backed" activities people can try on Monday to cope with their "sense of hopelessness" about the incoming administration.

Psychology experts and therapists suggested a variety of activities that could help those emotional about Trump's return take their focus off their anxiety and gain a new perspective.

Donald Trump giving his inaugural address in 2017

President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Emiliana Simon-Thomas, a psychology expert and science director at the University of California at Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center, recommended exercising, doing a creative activity, showing an act of kindness, smiling at strangers, and going to see a performance. These activities can boost your mood, help you regain a sense of control and feel connected to others, she said.

Working out can "wrest back a sense of power that you might feel is missing on Inauguration Day," the report said. "You might not be able to do anything about the new administration’s policies, but you know what you can do? Fifteen perfect-form jumping jacks."

Group crying was another recommendation in the report.

"It might seem counterintuitive, but if you need to shed a few tears on Inauguration Day, it’s healthy to let them out with one caveat: You shouldn’t do it alone," Time reported.

Crying man

Therapists suggested group crying with friends as a way to deal with their anxiety over President-elect Trump's inauguration on Monday.  (Getty Images/Stock)

"The grace and speed with which somebody recovers from grief if they have an opportunity to cry with the support of another person—someone who they trust and who they believe cares about them—is orders of magnitude improved," said Simon-Thomas.

Other mental health experts recommended volunteering, journaling, making a vision board, dancing, and doing "forest bathing."

"You’ll feel humbled," said therapist Anindita Bhaumik in Time's report. "This mountain is going to be there forever and ever, and you’re one human being standing here. Everything comes and goes, but nature is still there." 

Filmmaker and conservative activist Robby Starbuck mocked some of the strategies mentioned in the story in a post on X.

"'11 ways to avoid spiraling on Inauguration Day' includes ‘forest bathing’ and communal crying," Starbuck posted. 

"1. Democrats are so weird. 2. Time Magazine is an absolute joke," he added.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.

