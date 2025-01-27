Therapists sound alarm after study shows dramatic rise in gender dysphoria among children

Mental health experts warned social factors could be contributing to the rise in gender dysphoria in children, after a new study found cases have skyrocketed over a ten-year period.

Gender dysphoria refers to "the psychological distress that results from an incongruence between one’s sex assigned at birth and one’s gender identity," according to the American Psychiatric Association.

The study, published January 24 in the UK medical journal, The Archives of Disease in Childhood, found there was a 50-fold increase in recorded prevalence of gender dysphoria among patients aged 18 or younger in primary care settings in England between 2011 and 2021.

The study found incident rates for gender dysphoria rose sharply among female patients after 2015 and were "approximately twice as high" as in males by 2021.

Just over half, 53%, of patients also had a record of anxiety, depression and/or self harm.

The study authors did not examine the reasons for the surge in cases, but said that "social factors" could have contributed.

They listed a greater acceptance and awareness of gender differences, increased social media use, and increased rates of poor mental health in this age group as possible factors.

Psychotherapist and author Jonathan Alpert told Fox News Digital that the dramatic upward trend of gender dysphoria among young people in recent years should raise "serious questions about the role of cultural and social influences."

"While increased awareness has made it easier for some children to express their struggles, we cannot ignore the possibility that social contagion, along with peer influence and social media—may be contributing to this surge," he said.

Alpert cautioned that adolescents are particularly vulnerable to social messages during this critical stage of development when their identity is being established. Teens who are being treated for gender dysphoria need to be properly supported and treated with compassion without being pressured into making "life-altering" medical decisions, he argued.

"Adolescents are naturally impressionable, and in today’s hyper-connected world, many are exposed to powerful messages that can shape their sense of identity, and consequently, how they feel and behave. What concerns me as a psychotherapist is the speed at which some young people move toward life-altering medical interventions without sufficient exploration of underlying psychological factors. We need to tap the brakes on this," Alpert continued.

Those with gender dysphoria are often suffering from other mental health issues, such as anxiety or depression, he pointed out, warning that rushing into medicalization to change one's sex may not address these underlying concerns.

"Parents, educators, and mental health professionals like myself must work together to carefully examine these trends. We need to balance compassion with caution, ensuring children receive the proper support to navigate their feelings without undue pressure or rushed decisions. This is a deeply personal issue for individuals, but we can’t shy away from asking important questions about what’s driving this increase," he added.

Psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman told Fox News Digital that she believes social influences, from social media to schools, have been "a huge factor" in promoting gender confusion among children in recent years.

"In most cases, the will of the child has been corrupted by others telling them what’s ‘wrong’ with them and what would make them happy," Lieberman said. "Social media rewards children for getting hormones and surgery with attention from ‘likes’ and positive comments. They think it’s ‘cool’ that the child is rebelling against society and choosing who they want to be."

Teachers, parents and medical professionals, who benefit politically or financially, have also played a part in this trend, she argued.

"Diagnosing gender dysphoria is a gift that keeps on giving because of this new demand for hormones, surgery, and so on," Lieberman said.

The UK study comes nearly one year after the NHS banned the use of puberty blockers for children seeking treatment for gender dysphoria, citing limited research.

In July 2022, the NHS ordered the London-based gender identity clinic at the Tavistock and Portman Trust to shut its doors after an independent review raised safety concerns that it was rushing children into transgender procedures.

A 2023 study published in the journal of General Psychiatry speculated that more young people are being diagnosed with gender dysphoria in recent years due to an "increasing acceptance" and a wider availability of "specialty gender clinics."

