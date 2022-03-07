Whoopi Goldberg: 'Bonehead' Trump would have just handed Ukraine to Russia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The co-hosts of ABC's liberal daytime gabfest "The View" are weighing in on talk that NATO imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion could lead to a potential nuclear war, with Whoopi Goldberg claiming former President Trump would have simply given Ukraine over to Russia.

During a Monday segment discussing the war between Ukraine and Russia, the co-hosts acknowledged the potential dangers of taking action that could lead to direct conflict with Russia, but differed on whether such action should be taken.

Some also argued that war would have been avoided if former President Donald Trump had been in office, claiming, without evidence, he would have just "handed Ukraine over to the Russians."

Co-host Ana Navarro stated there were no good answers when it came to the scenario, noting the potential for a dangerous conflict with Russia while also acknowledging the death and destruction being thrust upon Ukrainian civilians.

Co-host Sara Haines agreed with Navarro and argued Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to be tempting the imposition of a no-fly zone as a reason to further escalate his military operation; however co-host Sunny Hostin cited past impositions of no-fly zones in other conflicts as reason that one should be explored now.

"We did it because we had a coalition," Hostin said. "There’s such strength in numbers. There’s such strength in coalitions. And this is NATO we’re talking about. I think that it’s time now to start talking about the no-fly zone because when will Putin stop?"

Goldberg declared that because countries all over the world had nuclear weapons, it was difficult for any one country to go in and "muscle" through a situation.

She then turned her frustration over the scenario towards Trump and cited former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who argued over the weekend that Russia would never have launched its invasion if the former president were still in office.

"If bonehead had been president, and I say what I said last time, there wouldn’t have been any issue because that guy would have handed Ukraine over to the Russians," Goldberg claimed.