'The View' co-hosts fail to object after guest describes Trump's voter base as 'Klan-like'

Political commentator Tiffany Cross described President Trump's support base as "Klan-like" on "The View" Thursday, a statement that received no pushback from any of the co-hosts.

Cross was discussing Trump's claim in an interview with CBS News earlier this week that more white people are killed by police in America than black people.

"I wonder what would possess a president to say something like that," she said, "and it's really because he's tossing red meat to his Klan-like base that he needs so desperately to win in November."

None of the co-hosts -- Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, or Joy Behar -- objected to the language she used to describe Trump voters.

On social media, Cross retweeted a post that applauded her use of the phrase "Klan-like base."

Cross has appeared as a commentator on CNN and MSNBC, is the author of the recently published book, "Say It Louder! Black Voters, White Narratives and Saving Our Democracy."

During a MSNBC appearance last year, Cross compared the "Make America Great Again" hat favored by Trump supporters to "the Klan hood."

"I think that this is something that his supporters -- and we have to start calling his supporters racists as well," she said at the time."That MAGA hat -- that MAGA symbol -- has come to represent something. It is the new Nazi symbol. It is the new hood, the Klan hood."

She also mocked Trump supporters as rumors circulated that the U.S. government was interested in purchasing Greenland from Denmark.

"This is something, you know, his supporters are like just blind followers of his, and I wonder when this becomes a talking point of his on the campaign trail, can anybody at the MAGA rally point out Greenland on a map?” Cross asked.

"I would be very interested and curious to see [who can] tell us what kind of government Greenland has or who the indigenous people are. I highly doubt it. So I think when you have a lack of understanding of global diplomacy, you can easily throw out these asinine ideas and have, you know, the sheep following the wolf."

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.