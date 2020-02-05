'The View' knocks Trump for giving Rush Limbaugh Presidential Medal of Freedom: Shouldn't it go to people who 'actually did stuff?'

The liberal co-hosts of "The View" piled on conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh after he was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom at Tuesday night's State of the Union address.

Following Monday's shocking announcement that he was diagnosed with "advanced lung cancer," President Trump invited Limbaugh to his third address from Capitol Hill, where he surprised the radio legend with the highest civilian honor.

However, the ABC daytime hosts didn't exactly think Limbaugh was deserving of such an award.

"You know, I'm very sorry that Rush Limbaugh is ill because you never want to wish bad stuff on people, stage four cancer," Whoopi Goldberg began, "but I'm sorry, I thought the Medal of Honor, Freedom was supposed to go to people who actually did stuff."

She continued, "I didn't understand. You've got a Tuskegee Airman sitting there and if you're going to give the Medal of Freedom to someone who actually made differences in the country and has done all kinds of stuff, how about giving it to Elijah Cummings' wife as a thank you to all of his service?"

While she thought that Trump was "playing to his base" by giving the award to Limbaugh, Meghan McCain stressed the influence the conservative giant has in the country, pointing to the "30 million" listeners he has on his radio program and comparing it to the average 3 million who watch "The View."

"Yes, but what has he done that merits the Medal of Freedom?" Goldberg asked.

"He completely changed the paradigm of radio," McCain responded.

Joy Behar ripped into the "irony" that Limbaugh was being honored while Trump was offering outreach to the African-American community, invoking Limbaugh's past attacks against President Obama as "Barack the Magic Negro."

"He's been so racist and so misogynistic over the years, to give him--who's next, Roger Stone? How about giving it to him? Or Steve Bannon?" Behar exclaimed.

"And I don't think it was lost on the black community that he gave that honor to Rush Limbaugh during Black History Month, sitting next to a Tuskegee Airman on Rosa Parks' day while Rush Limbaugh was a longtime birther during the Obama administration," Sunny Hostin said.

"And Melania, the other birther, put the thing on him. She's a birther too," Behar added.