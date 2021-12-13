'The View' co-host Joy Behar: States could segregate schools again if Supreme Court doesn't change

"The View" co-host Joy Behar fretted Monday that some states would return to segregated schools if the Supreme Court didn't directly address more issues.

Reacting to the Supreme Court's procedural ruling Friday on Texas's restrictive abortion law, Behar suggested states would enact racial segregation again, in defiance of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision striking down such laws.

"If they keep throwing all these things to the states, I mean, they could overturn Brown versus the Board of Education," she said. "And bring back segregated schools if they want in some states."

The Texas law bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and allows private individuals to bring suit in state court against people who allegedly perform abortions. The court allowed the Texas law to remain in effect while it heard a challenge about whether parties may bring suit against it before the state has actually taken enforcement actions consistent with the law; it said the lawsuit brought by abortion providers against Texas over the law could proceed.

It was not a final say on the law's constitutionality.

"Why do we need the Supreme Court? They are on a path to oblivion, it seems to me, if they keep making this type of decision. Am I right about that?" Behar asked.

Guest co-host Amanda Carpenter of The Bulwark said she was pro-life but criticized the Texas law as one that fostered a culture of vigilantism.

"I’m very fearful that going into 2022, when the Court does rule – I think they will gut Roe in some way – we won’t have a nationwide debate about abortion, we’ll have a 50-state debate about abortion," Carpenter said.

The Supreme Court decision prompted California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D., to announce he would write a bill allowing citizens to sue those who manufacture or sell assault weapons or ghost gun kits.

Co-host Sara Haines commended Newsom for the move, even if she agreed with an assessment by some scholars that his bill won't hold up in court.

"It shows you the Supreme Court is political and full of it … I think it's an important piece of legislation, even if it is not going to work," Behar said.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.