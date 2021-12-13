Expand / Collapse search
'The View' co-host Joy Behar: States could segregate schools again if Supreme Court doesn't change

Behar praises California's proposed gun law based on Texas abortion bill

By David Rutz | Fox News
Media top headlines December 13

In media news today, NBC's Chuck Todd says some factors for Biden's low polling are 'not his fault,' Janice Dean speaks out amid reports Team Cuomo secretly plotted to discredit her, and Chris Wallace announces his departure from Fox News.

"The View" co-host Joy Behar fretted Monday that some states would return to segregated schools if the Supreme Court didn't directly address more issues.

Reacting to the Supreme Court's procedural ruling Friday on Texas's restrictive abortion law, Behar suggested states would enact racial segregation again, in defiance of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision striking down such laws.

"If they keep throwing all these things to the states, I mean, they could overturn Brown versus the Board of Education," she said. "And bring back segregated schools if they want in some states."

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, center right, accompanied by Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart, center left, waves to supporters as they walk out of of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, after the court heard arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, center right, accompanied by Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart, center left, waves to supporters as they walk out of of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, after the court heard arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Texas law bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and allows private individuals to bring suit in state court against people who allegedly perform abortions. The court allowed the Texas law to remain in effect while it heard a challenge about whether parties may bring suit against it before the state has actually taken enforcement actions consistent with the law; it said the lawsuit brought by abortion providers against Texas over the law could proceed.

DON'T BUY MEDIA HYPE ON NEWSOM'S GUN BAN, IT WON'T WORK: CONSTITUTIONAL SCHOLAR

It was not a final say on the law's constitutionality.

"Why do we need the Supreme Court? They are on a path to oblivion, it seems to me, if they keep making this type of decision. Am I right about that?" Behar asked.

Guest co-host Amanda Carpenter of The Bulwark said she was pro-life but criticized the Texas law as one that fostered a culture of vigilantism.

 "The View" co-host Joy Behar. 

"I’m very fearful that going into 2022, when the Court does rule –  I think they will gut Roe in some way – we won’t have a nationwide debate about abortion, we’ll have a 50-state debate about abortion," Carpenter said.

HARRIS SAYS RIGHT TO ABORTION ‘NONNEGOTIABLE’ AS SCOTUS ALLOWS STRICT TEXAS LAW TO CONTINUE

The Supreme Court decision prompted California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D., to announce he would write a bill allowing citizens to sue those who manufacture or sell assault weapons or ghost gun kits.

Co-host Sara Haines commended Newsom for the move, even if she agreed with an assessment by some scholars that his bill won't hold up in court.

California Governor Gavin Newsom makes an appearance after the polls close on the recall election, at the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, California, U.S., September 14, 2021.

California Governor Gavin Newsom makes an appearance after the polls close on the recall election, at the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, California, U.S., September 14, 2021. (REUTERS/Fred Greaves)

"It shows you the Supreme Court is political and full of it … I think it's an important piece of legislation, even if it is not going to work," Behar said.

David Rutz is a senior editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @davidrutz.