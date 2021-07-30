'The View' co-host Meghan McCain: I have a better chance of getting shot in DC than contracting COVID

"The View" outgoing co-host Meghan McCain blasted Democrats Friday for pushing to reimpose unpopular mask mandates while ignoring the spike in violent crimes in major cities, saying she has a better chance of getting shot than contracting COVID in Washington, D.C.

"I think that the White House should be honest with America and say that there is no going back to normal and that taking off the mask was just a ruse, and there’ll probably be lockdowns, and again… if you don’t want to live under masking, if you don’t want to live under these mandates, unfortunately, you’re probably going to have to move to a state where they’re not gonna do it," McCain said.

"I wish there was a little bit of energy coming from Democrats, particularly in Washington, D.C. where I’m at right now, [on] the violence going on and the homicide rate because, quite frankly, I have a higher likelihood of getting shot leaving this building than I do of getting COVID," McCain continued. "From July 14-28 there were four COVID deaths and 11 homicides in Washington, D.C."

MASK MANDATES POUR IN NATIONWIDE AFTER CDC REVISES GUIDANCE FOR VACCINATED PEOPLE

McCain said there are "a lot of problems and a lot of ways to die," but the left only cares about coronavirus while downplaying crime.

"I wish that Democrats would care about that as well," she said.

The CDC said this week that even vaccinated individuals in areas deemed as high-risk should return to wearing masks indoors, prompting the new wave in face-covering requirements.

The CDC also recommended indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status, and suggested that fully vaccinated people who have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 be tested 3-5 days after exposure and to wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.

Many Democratic leaders have taken it to heart and aimed to impose the suggestions as regulations once again.

The Biden administration also said earlier this week the new recommendations come from concerns over so-called breakthrough infections – rare instances in which vaccinated individuals still get sick from the coronavirus.

"I have very little hope that we’re going to be pulling out of this … Unfortunately, this is the new normal until we get different leadership in the White House, I don’t have a lot of hopes this is ever going to end," McCain said.

