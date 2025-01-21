'The View' hosts rip Snoop Dogg, Nelly for performing at Trump inauguration festivities

"The View" hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin were critical Tuesday of Black performing artists like Nelly and Snoop Dogg who performed at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration festivities.

In the days before Trump was inaugurated on Monday, his supporters celebrated at several events across the nation's capital. One celebration was the Crypto Ball, which was hosted by incoming White House AI and "Crypto Czar" David Sacks, that featured a performance by Snoop Dogg.

"The thing that really, I think, was spotlighting Snoop is because of the things that Snoop Dogg said 10 days before the [Trump] inaugural in 2017," Navarro said. "And so look, if you opposed and stood up against Trump in 2017, but you were there now, if you spoke up against Trump January 7th, 2021, but you were there now applauding him like a trained seal… Donald Trump has not changed. You've changed."

In January 2017, the rapper posted a video threatening to "roast the f—k" out of any "Uncle Tom a— n---a" who performed for Trump’s inauguration at the time. He also made a video mock-assassinating Trump and suggested calls to make America "great again" is a reference to a time period of segregation.

Earlier in the segment, Hostin played a clip of former Clinton White House aide Keith Boykin, where he had slammed artists performing during Trump's inauguration. He argued Trump had "attacked Black people" during his time in office and suggested that artists like Nelly and Snoop Dogg "dishonor those people when you go and perform for this man."

Hostin argued Boykin’s comments were "really important," and said Americans must remember who Trump truly is.

"This is who Donald Trump is," she said.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin objected to artists being targeted for simply performing at a political event.

"I don't come for the artists. It’s the same way I felt about Carrie Underwood. I think that people see it as part of American tradition to be part of this. They can issue statements if they want to clarify what their views are on Trump. I don't like coming for the artists," she said. "I think if you feel like people need to be boycotting Donald Trump, which I disagree with, I'd go to the politicians."

