Jason Aldean reflects on inauguration, sees celebs' attitudes toward Trump shifting

Country music star Jason Aldean isn’t one to shy away from controversy, particularly when it comes to his support for President Donald Trump, a stance that’s often put him at odds with much of the entertainment world.

Aldean, who has faced years of criticism for his outspoken views, said he felt a shift during Trump’s Inaugural Liberty Ball on Monday.

"I do feel a little vindicated," Aldean said during an interview on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday. "For the last, six, four years especially, it's just been taking a lot of heat for stepping out and kind of telling people how we feel about the state of the country and the regime that had been in office… But it's cool to look here this week and see all the celebrities and people that are showing up that didn't really speak out."

Aldean, who announced his Full Throttle North American tour kicking off later this year, believes the entertainment industry is becoming more open to publicly supporting Trump.

While the president’s first inauguration in 2017 struggled to secure high-profile performers, this time the lineup included Aldean, rappers Nelly and Snoop Dogg, musician Kid Rock, and country star Carrie Underwood.

"It just kind of feels electric," Aldean said, describing the atmosphere of the event. "Everybody’s just excited for this new chapter of where we’re headed."

Aldean performed an hour-long set at the Liberty Ball, featuring fan favorites and his hit "Try That in a Small Town." The track, which topped the Billboard Hot 100, faced criticism after its music video sparked accusations of promoting divisive themes. However, Aldean stood firm in defense of the song.

"In the past 24 hours, I’ve been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song ... These references are not only meritless, but dangerous," Aldean wrote to his nearly 8 million social media followers.

For Aldean, Trump’s return to office represents a pivotal moment – a chance to reset what he sees as a damaged political landscape.

"I think for the last few years, as much as a lot of the media has tried to make it seem like everything's been so great, it hasn’t," he said. "A lot of us knew that for a long time. And I think a lot of other people are starting to see it now."

Before his political career, Trump was a fixture in Hollywood, hosting the long-running reality show "The Apprentice," making cameos in films and TV shows, and maintaining a high-profile public image. However, his transition to politics sparked division within the entertainment industry, with many celebrities vocal in their opposition.

Yet, as Aldean points out, that divide may be slowly fading.

"I think it just means that, you know, hopefully it's getting everything back on track and people are all getting on the same page."

For Aldean, the inauguration wasn’t just about performing – it symbolized a cultural recalibration.

"To have President Trump back in office, I just think it gives everybody a sense of relief and for a lot of people … to feel like we're headed in the right direction."