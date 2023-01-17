'The View' hosts demand transparency from President Biden: 'Is this a document free for all?'

"The View" co-hosts demanded more transparency from President Biden in his classified documents scandal and suggested he address the public regarding the controversy.

"It would have been helpful for Joe Biden when it first came out, we have tape of Joe Biden saying that Trump did something stupid and shouldn’t have done it, and it was bad. Well, he said, look, I know I look hypocrite call in that tape, I’m sorry about that, I didn’t know about this. Now that I know it I’ll do what I can to uncover this," said co-host Joy Behar, a big supporter of the president.

She added, "He should be speaking to the American people or else just act like a Republican and say it’s witch-hunt and lets fire Merrick Garland."

Co-host Sunny Hostin said the president was "careless" with the documents. "I think it would go a long way to also say and I was careless and so we need to not only review these documents but we need to review the processes that are in place," she said.

Hostin also criticized the "dripping out of information" and called out the "processes taking place at the White House."

"Is it a document free for all?" she asked.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin demanded transparency as well and said he should "set expectations."

The first batch of documents was discovered in November at the Penn Biden Center. However, first reports of the discovery of classified documents came out in early January.

Some Democrats have come out against Biden as details about the discovery of documents at the Penn Biden Center and the president's Wilmington, Delaware home continue to be made public.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., called the situation "embarrassing."

"Well, it’s certainly embarrassing. Right?" Stabenow told NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday's "Meet the Press." She continued: "I mean it’s embarrassing that you would find a small number of documents, certainly not on purpose. They don’t think it’s the right thing and they’ve been moving to correct it, working with the Department of Justice, working with everyone involved, with the Archives, and so from my perspective, you know, it’s one of those moments that obviously they wish hadn’t happened."

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said she was "glad" a special counsel was appointed to investigate the discovery of classified documents.

"Anytime there is a deviance in regards to security protocols, that should be taken serious, it should be investigated," Omar said.