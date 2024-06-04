‘The View’ host Ana Navarro warns Marco Rubio: ‘He knows I know where his skeletons are hidden’

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro predicted, Monday, that Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., would not become former President Trump's nominee for vice president, also suggesting that she knows secrets about Rubio's past.

"I don't think it's going to be Marco Rubio," Navarro said of the Florida senator's chances to become Trump's VP pick.

"Marco has embarrassed himself to such a point. I mean he's little in stature and little in principles," she said on "Behind the Table," the official podcast for "The View."

When asked if Rubio would come as a guest on "The View," Navarro suggested that she knows secrets about Rubio that would prevent that from happening.

"Maybe if he thinks it helps his chances to get into a fight with me and the other women on ‘The View’ he would, but he knows I know where his skeletons are hidden," she said. "I've known him since we were kids."

Navarro's family moved to Florida from Nicaragua in 1980. She, like Rubio, spent much of her life growing up in Miami, Florida. Navarro still resides there.

Navarro emphasized that she was generally interested in debates with guests as long as they come in "good faith."

Navarro recently attacked Rubio for comparing Trump's guilty verdict in New York to the trials that took place in Cuba after Fidel Castro took over the country.

"How dare you, Marco, how dare you? Fifty-six hundred Cubans, at least, were shot in front of firing squads. Another 1,200 were shot and died because of extrajudicial hearings. How dare you use their name in vain so that you can suck up to this man," Navarro said, sounding enraged. "I know you want to be his vice president."

Rubio is one of many possible candidates for Trump's VP, including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

Trump is still weighing his running mate options. He suggested in May that he might even wait until the July Republican National Convention in Milwaukee to name his pick.

Rubio's office did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Hanna Panreck and Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.