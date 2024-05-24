'The View' co-host Ana Navarro attacks Latino Trump supporters for 'very stupid attitude'

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro condemned fellow Latinos for supporting Trump after the former president courted diverse voters at a rally in New York, saying they had a "very stupid attitude" about immigration.

"There are some Latino immigrants who forget they came here as immigrants and who want to shut the door behind them, and who think being anti-immigrant somehow is going to make them pass as more American, pass as whatever," Navarro said on CNN, where she is a commentator. "And that’s a very stupid attitude to have."

Navarro then cited the 2019 mass shooting by a gunman targeting Hispanics in El Paso, Texas, in an effort to shame Latino GOP supporters.

"What folks don’t realize is that when the guy drives thousands of miles to go hunt down Latinos in a Walmart in Texas, he doesn't care when you came here. He doesn't care what your accent is," she said. "What he's looking for is, does it look like me, does it sound like me? That's what he's looking for. So, you know, when people are anti-something, they're not asking for your papers, they're just anti-that group."

Trump had a rally in the Bronx, a deeply blue borough of New York City, on Thursday, drawing a large crowd – a New York Post report estimated between 8,000 to 10,000 attended, while the Trump campaign estimated it was upwards of 25,000. The event made numerous headlines due in part to many Black and Latino Americans attending the rally, noting their concerns about illegal immigration, crime, and inflation under Biden's presidency.

Trump did not appear to soften his rhetoric about immigration at the notably diverse rally, claiming illegal immigration is leading to rape, abuse, and the spread of disease, leading to chants of "send them back!" among the crowd.

CNN host Jim Acosta condemned Trump for his words, arguing that he was "using incendiary rhetoric to demonize immigrants during his appeal to Black and Hispanic voters."

"Trump is doing better among Latinos," he told Navarro of the poll numbers. "He is doing better among African American voters. And it certainly is a threat to the president‘s re-election campaign. What do you make of this disconnect?"

Navarro responded that there are multiple factors, including the public forgetting the "stupid stuff" Trump says as he remains largely sidelined by his various legal issues.

"People already know the guy's a misogynist, they already know he‘s a racist, they already know he says divisive things, and they seem not to take him literally or seriously," she said. "They think it is part of a clown act entertainment."

A former GOP strategist who is now one of the party's most rabid critics, Navarro has become known for her vitriolic commentary on CNN and "The View." While still technically a Republican, she is rabidly opposed to the party and often touts voting for Democrats.

In March, she led a "four more years" chant for President Biden on "The View," and in 2020 she hosted a campaign event for Biden in Florida.