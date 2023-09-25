'The View' co-host urges Biden to take bad polling seriously, not take any votes 'for granted'

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro urged President Biden to not take certain voters for granted on Monday and told him to "learn" from the latest Washington Post/ABC poll, which the hosts said was an outlier.

Navarro suggested that either the people asking the poll questions or the people answering them might have been "high" and said the poll was "off the charts."

"That does not mean that there are not huge red flags. What I do know is that you cannot take the Hispanic vote for granted because you’re running against a racist. You can’t take the woman vote for granted because you’re running against a sexual harasser, sexual assaulter. You can't take the Black vote for granted because you're running against a racist. You can’t take the gay vote for granted because you’re voting against a party that wants to ban drag queens, you know, you can’t take the intelligentsia chair vote because you’re running against a party that wants to ban books," she said.

She added that the only way to campaign in 2024 was to "run hard."

"I think Joe Biden needs to look at this poll and not be afraid of it, but yes, learn from it, people need to feel that the economy is better. The economy is better, two stronger years of job growth. But it's not enough to say it, people need to feel it," she said.

In a hypothetical rematch, former President Donald Trump would beat Biden by 10 points, the Washington Post/ABC poll found. An NBC poll also released on Sunday found that Biden and Trump were both tied at 46% support in a hypothetical rematch.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said earlier in the segment that the poll was likely an outlier but emphasized she trusted ABC's pollsters.

"I trust our pollsters at ABC. They’re phenomenal, so I think it may have overstated lead, but let me be clear. Joe Biden has a big re-election problem, and Democrats need to wake up to it, whether they want to hear it or not. On aggregate, he has the highest disapproval rating since Jimmy Carter, who we all recall didn't go on to win the re-election. He’s lost massive support with Black voters and Hispanic voters. Places you wouldn’t think Donald Trump is doing well, but he’s doing significantly better than he did in 2020," Griffin said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said she didn't want to discuss polls until the former president had his first trial.

"I’m happy to talk about the polls when I see that first trial. I’m happy to talk about it then, but until then, nobody needs to be talking about how Biden is doing or anything like that," she said.

Co-host Sara Haines said she didn't trust the polls and cited Hillary Clinton's loss in 2016.

Whoopi Goldberg said it was a problem with the media and that people were not actually hearing what was going on.

At the end of the segment, Hostin raised her hand to her ear and announced that she had a legal note.

"Nobody at ABC that was conducting the poll was high," Hostin said as the audience laughed. "I'm just doing what I'm told to do."

