'The View' co-host blasts 'nasty' Nancy Pelosi for suggestion Biden should have dropped out sooner

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro blasted former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday for suggesting that Vice President Kamala Harris would have fared better in the race had President Biden dropped out earlier.

"Why, Nancy, why? I find this so unproductive, so nasty, so unnecessary. She wants to make sure people know it wasn’t her. She has no blame in this. ‘I said Biden should have gotten out earlier. I said there shouldn’t have been a primary. Don’t blame me.’ I think it’s really unseemly," Navarro said.

The co-host responded to Pelosi's interview with The New York Times' Lulu Garcia-Navarro, during which she said, "Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race. Kamala, I think, still would have won, but she may have been stronger, having taken her case to the public sooner."

"Look, we will never know if the result would have been different had Biden stepped off earlier. We will never know if the results would have been different if he had stayed in. We will never know if the results had been different if there had been an open primary," Navarro continued.

The co-host then suggested President Biden should pardon his son, Hunter Biden.

"What we do know is that Biden is in there for the next two and a half months. And this is what I’m going to tell Joe — Joe, since they’re talking smack about you anyways, you know what? Maybe pardon Hunter. Pardon Hunter because we, basically America just pardoned a criminal who was convicted of felonies," she said.

MSNBC host Symone Sanders Townsend also called out Pelosi over the weekend for the role she played in President Biden exiting the presidential race.

"I’m going to say it if she ain’t going to say it — Nancy Pelosi, everybody talks about how the speaker emerita, you know, she’s so strategic, she can count, she did all of that when she was the speaker in Congress, but my question is: Where is your calculator now?" Townsend said. "She played in presidential politics this cycle, and she helped orchestrate the very public demise of the president."

"And thank God for Joe Biden, that he came out and, yes, endorsed his VP. ‘Cause these people wanted an open primary!" Townsend added.

Pelosi's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.