'The View' adopts British accents to mock Boris Johnson reopening plans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The co-hosts of ABC's liberal daytime gabfest "The View," spent a portion of their Tuesday show criticizing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his government's plans to end all coronavirus restrictions on the country, with two of the co-hosts using British accents to mock him.

During a segment discussing the U.K.'s rollback of restrictions, co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar expressed their displeasure with the decision and mocked Johnson with the fake accents, specifically criticizing his own breaking of the country's coronavirus restrictions while attending various parties and claiming the lifting of them was premature.

The segment began with Goldberg playing a video clip of Johnson announcing the end of the restrictions and calling on British citizens to take personal responsibility with the care of others in mind if they happen to contract the coronavirus.

"He’s been in a lot of trouble recently because he was throwing all kinds of parties in the midst of Covid-19 and the omicron," Goldberg said, noting the recent revelations that Johnson flouted Britain's toughest lockdown restrictions while attending numerous parties in 2020 and 2021.

"So I find it very funny that he’s now very like gung ho and we don’t have to do it anymore and it's all good," Goldberg said, using the fake accent in a seemingly mocking manner. "But this also comes at the same time the queen canceled her engagements after she got Covid. So could Boris be jumping the gun on this or is this part of what we’re going to be seeing?"

Behar jumped in, claiming the Conservative government was jumping ahead of itself, despite everyone being "sick" of dealing with the restrictions.

"That doesn’t mean that the medical science has caught up 100%," she said.

"The British medical association says that removing all restrictions in England is premature … incredibly concerning, and completely illogical, adding that it neglects and fails those most at risk for Covid, meaning the queen. She’s 95," Behar added, also mockingly using her fake accent.