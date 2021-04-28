The Left 'plays dirty' to silence opposing voices, Heather Mac Donald tells Tucker

Manhattan Institute Fellow Heather Mac Donald ripped into the absurdities of the modern Left and their "obsession" with race and identity politics on the newest episode of Fox Nation’s "Tucker Carlson Today."

Mac Donald charged the Left with trying to silence opposing voices using "dirty" tactics and unfounded arguments.

"If we don’t have facts, if facts don’t matter, the only alternative then is violence," she said. "Politics, as Aristotle said, is action through language, that’s the essential thing in politics. But if language doesn’t work, human beings have two choices – politics or brute force."

GLENN ELMERS TELLS TUCKER: CONSERVATISM IS NO LONGER ENOUGH

"And how much longer are we going to continue talking past each other?" Mac Donald continued.



"The Left plays dirty because they - as you have been covering like nobody else - are shutting down our speech; and without that, what do we do?" Mac Donald inquired.

The author and researcher said the U.S. is headed down a dangerous rabbit hole as society embraces an "adolescent culture" that fails to see the value in weighing a risk-benefit tradeoff.

"It is a fundamentally adolescent culture that we have now, that doesn’t understand tradeoffs, risk-benefit," she said. "Look at COVID; we have not had mature decision-makers to say, everything is a tradeoff. We cannot shut down civilization for one particular type of risk we're grotesquely over estimating anyway."

"We have to make sane tradeoffs," she asserted. "Instead, we say 'oh my God, COVID, shut everything else down.' That is not an adult response to something."

RON DESANTIS TELLS TUCKER CARLSON SOME FLORIDA COVID RESTRICTIONS WERE 'INEFFECTIVE,' DENOUNCES 'FAUCISM'

The same mindset limits their ability to understand that when a "revolutionary anarchist" attacks police, they’re attacking the very possibility of civilization, Mac Donald warned.

"They think they can play with this, 'oh I’m such a revolutionary anarchist;' it’s just extraordinary. What’s going to happen? No more cops, no more policing," she explained.

"You attack an officer, you’re not just attacking an individual - that’s bad enough...you’re attacking the very possibility of civilization. People who understand this are terrified after it happens, and why they target officers, [is] because they stand for law and order. And law and order to the Left has this racist echo, racist dog whistle --- but it has a perfectly legitimate meaning that we will regret when we lose it."

New episodes of "Tucker Carlson Today" are available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday exclusively on Fox Nation. Join Fox Nation today to watch Tucker's full interview with Scott Yenor and other great episodes.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.