'The Five' reacts to outrage over Vince Vaughn handshake with Trump: 'That's civility, that's kindness'

"The Five" panelists weighed in on the social media outrage surrounding actor Vince Vaughn's conversation with Trump during the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday night after Twitter users lambasted the "Wedding Crashers" star for being on apparently friendly terms with the president.

"That's civility, that’s kindness. Shouldn't say the left say, 'Vince Vaughn, what a wonderful example of humanity above all else?'" asked Emily Compagno during Tuesday's show. "When we see a video like that, two people regardless of party ... or two different parties, shouldn't we be applauding that? "

Vaughn, a self-described libertarian who has supported Republican candidates in the past, was seen talking with the president in a private box during Monday night's game between LSU and Clemson in New Orleans as first lady Melania Trump sat between them.

It didn’t take long for users on Twitter to jump in and attack the actor for his communication with Trump.

"All of you saying calm down, Vaughn is shaking the hand of the man who is hell-bent on destroying not just our democracy, but our survival in the world community, for his personal benefit. Wake up," wrote one outraged user.

"Shame to see Vince Vaughan so casually sit with a known traitor, terrorist and rapist with a smile on his face... but then we know how heavily shielded Trump is from any human being with a spine, so it's probably not too shocking," another angry user noted.

"The Five" co-host Dana Perino stressed that regardless of the president and their political affiliation, most people would consider meeting the commander in chief "an honor."

"I always think I would love to meet any president. What an honor, the commander in chief," she said. "I met Barack Obama, he was lovely to me."

TWITTER SPLIT ON VAUGHN SHAKING TRUMP'S HAND

Juan Williams said he "respects the office" but questioned whether the supposed outrage on the left went beyond angry twitter users.

"I do think this whole segment is about, 'The left hates Donald Trump so much.' This is one person, one actor... and I think it's fine to respect [Trump if] you run into him but I don't think it's good to suggest that the left is freaking out. Who is freaking out?" he asked.

The hosts also referenced the online furor after video emerged of Ellen DeGeneres sitting with ex-President George W. Bush during a Dallas Cowboys game.

"The outrage always comes from the left.," Perino responded to Williams.

Jesse Watters mocked those criticizing the actor, speculating about what was said to the president during their brief conversation.

"I am a lip reader and you know what Vince told the president?" Watters asked. " 'Lock her up.' It's very clear to me."

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.