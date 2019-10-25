'The Five' reacts to Senate Dems not supporting a Hillary Clinton run

"The Five" addressed a possible Hillary Clinton 2020 run Friday and also reacted to Democratic senators looking to move on from her and stick to the current field of Democratic candidates.

"She's going to depress the vote if she considered going in, right? Because there are a lot of people, when [former President Barack] Obama came out and said 'black voters get out there and women get out to vote' -- they didn't show up. They didn't show up in large numbers," co-host Lawrence Jones said.

FORMER HILLARY ADVISER REFUSES TO RULE OUT HILLARY RUNNING IN 2020 -- IF THE CIRCUMSTANCES WERE RIGHT

A Politico piece published Thursday entitled "Senate Democrats tell Hillary Clinton: Time to move on" featured numerous Democratic senators balking at the possibility of Clinton entering the race.

“She’s done a great service to our country and public service, and I supported her wholeheartedly, but I believe it’s time for another nominee,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., told Politico.

Jones made the case that Clinton doesn't resonate with voters because of her "bitterness" from losing the 2016 election.

"I think [it] goes back to her bitterness," he said. "She really believes that she was robbed of the last election. She really does believe [that] Russia and [former FBI Director] James Comey and everybody was against her, and she didn't get a fair shake because she was a woman and all these forces were going against her."

"She does not accept that it was the American voters," he added.

Co-host Geraldo Rivera mentioned the electoral college, which prompted a loud groan from his co-hosts.

"But she was robbed in the sense the electoral college," Rivera said.