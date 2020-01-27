Expand / Collapse search
'The Five' reflect on Kobe Bryant's death: 'There's a lot of love across the country'

By Victor Garcia | Fox News
New details on crash that killed Kobe Bryant

NBA great Kobe Bryant and his daughter among nine killed in helicopter crash; reaction on 'The Five.'

"The Five" reacted Monday to the untimely death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who perished along with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash in Southern California Sunday.

"I think there's a lot of love across the country," co-host Juan Williams said. "And it's not that, you know, he wasn't a perfect man ... But I just I think it's really touching how people have reacted to this because he was 41 years old. The idea that his daughter died was -- he was coaching his daughter. He really, I think, had changed his image for the better."

The helicopter carrying Bryant and the other victims crashed on a steep hillside in dense morning fog in Calabasas, Calif., about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Williams and co-host Jesse Watters reflected on Bryant's competitiveness and desire.

"I'm an NBA fan, as are you Jesse. [He had a] 20-year career. Eighteen-time all-star," Williams said. "The intensity of him as a competitor comes through. That guy cared."

Fox Business Network's Dagen McDowell reflected on loss and the importance of sports icons to a community.

"Just having lost my mother, it is very raw and I think people feel that," McDowell reflected. "But it's a reminder of how a sports team or a transformative sports figure not only unites your family, but connects you to your friends, ties you to a community."

Co-host Dana Perino commended Bryant's dedication to his community and being a person fans and people could "look up to."

"He had really committed himself to being a person that people looked up to. And it is a reminder of the power of one person," Perino said. "If you commit to something, you can really make a big difference and he certainly did."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.