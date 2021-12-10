'Booming' Biden economy? 'The Five' blast liberal media, Dems for flattering inflation coverage

The co-hosts of "The Five" scolded the liberal media Friday for lauding President Biden's inflation-ridden economy.

"[Don Lemon] actually literally sang Biden's praises," co-host Greg Gutfeld said of the CNN anchor celebrating a 4 cent-decrease in the price of gas from last week.

CNBC host Jim Cramer said "[the United States has] the strongest economy perhaps I have ever seen."

This media praise left the co-hosts of "The Five" dumbfounded.

"He must have compromising pictures of the president of CNBC because I don't know how he can get away with saying a lot of this stuff. Inflation's at nearly seven percent… ," Gutfeld retorted.

"…[I]t's really hard to come out of this [economy], and it only affects the lower and the middle class[es]. The rich are fine with inflation. They don't care," co-host Jesse Watters said.

"I have never seen so much contempt for the working class in this country. There is going to be an earthquake of an election in a year," he added.

Co-host Dagen McDowell noted that despite the weekly jobless claims numbers, 11 million job openings "can't be filled." She said U.S. wages "are falling" when adjusted for inflation, with real wages having decreased since Biden took office last January. Democratic policies would need to be reversed to combat inflation, she continued.

Co-host Harold Ford Jr. took a different tack to economic recovery.

"We ought to figure out how…we make Pittsburgh, Philly, Memphis, Detroit, Atlanta [and] Denver…advanced innovation and manufacturing centers so [that] we can ship some of what we have over in Asia back here in the United States," he said. "But we have to build the infrastructure. … All of these cities are capable of doing these things and creating jobs and making America more competitive in the 21st century."