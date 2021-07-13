‘The Five’ celebrates 10-year anniversary by outdrawing everything CNN, MSNBC has to offer

"The Five" celebrated its 10th anniversary last week by outdrawing anything CNN or MSNBC had to offer as Fox News finished as the most-watched network in all of basic cable.

When "The Five" premiered in July 2011, it was only supposed to have a five-week temporary run. Instead the show stuck around and has become one of the highest-rated shows in all of cable news, regularly outdrawing programs that air in more traditionally watched timeslots.

GREG GUTFELD, DANA PERINO CELEBRATE 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF ‘THE FIVE’

"The Five" averaged 2.5 million viewers from July 5-11 to finish with a larger audience than the most-watched programs on the pair of liberal networks despite airing at 5 p.m. ET. "The Five" also outdrew all CNN and MSNBC offerings among the key demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 352,000 viewers in the crucial category.

"The show succeeds for one reason that other networks can’t replicate: We are real and they aren’t," co-host Greg Gutfeld said last week. "The cameras are on, the cameras are off, we don’t change … while it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere, the best somewhere is here."

Fox News averaged 1.2 million total day viewers and two million during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. to finish atop basic cable in both categories for the week. "Tucker Carlson Tonight" was the most-watched show in cable news, averaging 3.2 million viewers and 526,000 among the demo coveted by advertisers.

DANA PERINO: ‘THE FIVE’ TURNS TEN - WE MARK THIS MILESTONE WITH WONDER AND GRATITUDE

"Hannity" also crushed his competition, dominating the 9 p.m. ET timeslot with 2.7 million viewers and 384,000 among the demo. Gutfeld’s other program, "Gutfeld!," also had a big week, averaging 1.5 million viewers and 277,000 in the demo to beat timeslot competition on both CNN and MSNBC.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.

Fox News’ Angelica Stabile contributed to this report.