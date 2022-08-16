Texas rancher moves family to Louisiana after migrant incidents, says Biden has 'destabilized the border'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas ranch owner said President Biden has completely "destabilized the border" and he does not think the situation will get any better until he leaves office.

Double M Ranch owner Mike Hayes joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday from El Indio, Texas to share what he has experienced as the border continues to see a surge of illegal crossings.

"So long as this president is in here, I don't think it's going to get any better. He's destabilized the border," he told host Will Cain.

More than 700 migrants were spotted by Fox News crossing the southern border into the U.S. from Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Sunday, amid an ongoing border crisis that is showing no signs of stopping.

Cameras recorded footage of large groups, including one group of 290 people, mostly single adults. They joined more than what a source told Fox News was 2,000 migrants who had crossed in the Del Rio sector, where Eagle Pass is located, on Friday and Saturday.

Just days earlier, Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, said Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei offered to help if President Biden would only ask.

"I specifically asked the president of Guatemala, ‘Hey, what would it take in order for you to take more of these repatriation flights?'" Gonzales told host Guy Benson on Fox News Radio. His answer was: ‘One simple thing, Tony. I just need the President of the United States to call me. He won’t even call me.’"

Hayes shared a story about a migrant almost breaking into his house, which led to most of his family moving to Louisiana.

"Last summer I was in the hay fields and my wife and my daughter was in the house and a guy tried to break in the door with them. And if it wasn't for my son, 13 years old, running up there and getting on him, he would have probably made his way in there. And then there was an attack of an elderly lady up towards Eagle Pass. It didn't take much for them to decide this wasn't where we wanted to live anymore," he explained.

"Everything I got is tied up in the ranch," he added.

Hayes said he is thankful for the Border Patrol, state police, and the military for doing what they can in the area but also acknowledged that they are "overwhelmed" with the influx.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report