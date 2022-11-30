Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Texas officials giving Narcan to Austin bars as fentanyl deaths surge: 'Public health crisis'

Judge Andy Brown tells 'Fox & Friends' fentanyl testing strips should also be available

By Elizabeth Heckman | Fox News
close
Texas bars to distribute Narcan after string of overdoses Video

Texas bars to distribute Narcan after string of overdoses

Travis County Judge Andy Brown on Austin-area bars receiving Narcan and how fentanyl has affected the area

Travis County, Texas, which includes Austin, is planning to give Narcan to local bars to combat the rise in drug overdoses. 

Travis County Judge Andy Brown joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss the county tackling the overdoses and how fentanyl has affected the area. 

"Nobody should die because of an addiction and because of those numbers that you just pointed out to us in Travis County, that's exactly what's happening there are people dying of preventable overdose deaths," said Brown. 

FENTANYL DRIVES SURGE IN US OVERDOSE DEATHS IN WAKE OF NATION'S OPIOID EPIDEMIC

The drug Naloxone sits on a table during a free Opioid Overdose Prevention Training class provided by Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, New York, on April 5, 2018.

The drug Naloxone sits on a table during a free Opioid Overdose Prevention Training class provided by Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, New York, on April 5, 2018. (Reuters/Andrew Kelly)

Brown declared a public health crisis in May as a result of the overdoses. 

"When I first heard of these numbers from the medical examiner, I declared a public health crisis in Travis County, said Brown. 

"We put almost half a million dollars towards securing more Narcan and naloxone for the community and also investing in peer counselors to help people in this situation."

Brown also pushed for the state of Texas to legalize fentanyl testing strips. 

LA County to stock Narcan in public schools Video

"Fentanyl is increasingly in drugs of all sorts. People take drugs and they don't know fentanyl is in it. Some people do seek out fentanyl. But what we're seeing, I think, is a lot of people taking it unknowingly."

"We need to make sure that Narcan and naloxone is available everywhere. If it's in a bar, for example, and they see someone overdosing right there, then they can get this lifesaving medication to them quicker than an ambulance would," he told Ainsley Earhardt. 

Ken Paxton: It looks like the Biden administration is trying to invite as many drug cartels as possible Video

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) said on "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday, that the reason more people are dying from fentanyl and other drugs is because of the Biden administration's failure to secure the southern border.

"As the numbers go up, we're dealing with more people dying every day. And the Biden administration is promoting that," said Paxton.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fentanyl crisis leaving growing number of grandparents raising grandchildren Video

According to KVUE, the county will set aside $350,000 for overdose prevention efforts, including $175,000 to increase the availability of Narcan and overdose prevention kits, specifically targeting bars and nightlife spots. 

Brown said the county is on track to double the number of fentanyl deaths this year. 

Elizabeth Heckman is a digital production assistant with Fox News.