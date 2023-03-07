Expand / Collapse search
Texas legislation would protect minors from sexually explicit content, allows parents to sue

The legislation would require age verification for certain websites with sexually explicit content

By Kendall Tietz | Fox News
A Texas lawmaker has proposed legislation to shield kids from sexually explicit content online by requiring age verification and allowing parents to sue porn websites if their underage child is exposed to porn. 

HB3570 is designed to ensure internet websites won't be allowed to provide minors access to sexually harmful material by requiring those with large amounts of sexual material, including social media companies, to require age verification technology to limit access to adults, according to the legislation, which is modeled off of a bill in Louisiana that was passed last year. 

State Rep. Nate Schatzline, R, who introduced the legislation, said it ensures "internet companies start taking concrete actions to prevent minors from accessing explicit content on their sites."

Paint lids float in red paint as part of an anti-porn demonstration as part of national protests across France to mark the 42nd annual International Women’s Day on March 08, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

"Given the effect we have already seen Louisiana's bill have, I am very excited to file it here in Texas so we can protect our children from harmful material online as well," Rep. Schatzline said. 

A separate bill, HB3357 would make individuals and entities that engage in or promote obscene behavior as defined by Texas law subject to civil liability for their conduct, including damages to people harmed by obscenity if they "engage in the obscenity" or "knowingly or intentionally benefit[s] from participating in an entity that engages in the obscenity," according to the legislation

An elementary school student sits at a tablet computer typing. (Photo by Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Conservative group the American Principles Project's (APP) supports the legislation, President Terry Schilling said in a statement, and developed model language on internet age verification and civic liability to protect children online, which inspired some of the language in the Texas bills. 

"A child with a smartphone today has more access to pornography than was even imaginable two decades ago," Schilling said. "And given the lack of regulation, it should be no surprise many kids are finding their way to this material. In fact, a study earlier this year found most children had been exposed to porn by age 12. This exploitation of vulnerable children by a predatory industry is unacceptable."

A mother works at the kitchen table while her daughter looks into a tablet across from her. Photo: Annette Riedl/dpa (Photo by Annette Riedl/picture alliance via Getty Images)

"Society needs to protect kids from sexualization, including online," he added. "We already have effective means of preventing children from accessing alcohol, tobacco, and gambling. It should not be difficult, or controversial, to add porn to that list."

Kendall Tietz is a Production Assistant with Fox News Digital. 