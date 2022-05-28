Texas lawmaker calls out Chuck Schumer for blocking 'bipartisan' school safety bill

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, said Democrats are politicizing gun safety and advocated for school resource officers on Friday's "The Ingraham Angle" in the aftermath of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

REP. BETH VAN DUYNE: It's something that could have helped. That's the most frustrating part. If you look at all the policies that have been thrown out there — you look at the ones that work, without a doubt, having school resource officers on campus works. In fact, in 2018 alone, they had three separate shooters in Florida, Maryland and Illinois that tried to go into a school and have a mass casualty situation, and each time they had a school resource officer that met with them almost immediately, stopped them in their tracks, disarmed them, prevented them from ever having opened fire and prevented mass casualties. That works. It's a conversation we have to have. But what you're seeing is Democrats are politicizing this once again. It is all about control. It's not about solutions that work.

You know, we've got President Biden who is going on his tirade hours after this killing. And he's talking about how in his years, his career he spent with all these bills on gun control and on gun safety. He's been there for 50 years, folks. He's been there for half a century. This problem has gotten worse. It hasn't gotten better. It's gotten much worse. And we're sitting here now having to deal with him talk to us and taking solutions off the table. But I do want to have a message to all of those families in Uvalde: You have elected leaders who will fight with you, who will try to help you through this horrible, nightmarish trauma and not politicize the soul-crushing grief that you're going through now.

