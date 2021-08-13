Texas judge says he asked Secretary Mayorkas for migration 'pause' as facilities run out of capacity

Richard Cortez, a Hidalgo County, Texas judge, discussed his recent meeting with Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and said he urged the chief to put a "pause" on immigration into the U.S.

RICHARD CORTEZ: He admitted that there is a problem, he knew what the problem was and wanted to hear from us and of course many of us wanted him to redefine the problem but he didn’t spend a lot of time finding solutions…

My analogy is something like this. I have a huge water leak. I can’t send people to mop the water I need to send a plumber to stop the leak. That was my recommendation to the secretary that he just has to put a pause—I called it a moratorium, which I think by legal definition that’s a legal delay of the law because the volume is just too high and it comes at a really bad time.

