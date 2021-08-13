Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Texas judge says he asked Secretary Mayorkas for migration 'pause' as facilities run out of capacity

Richard Cortez said he and Mayorkas 'didn't spend a lot of time finding solutions'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Texas judge says he asked Mayorkas to put a ‘pause’ on immigration Video

Texas judge says he asked Mayorkas to put a ‘pause’ on immigration

Hidalgo County, Texas Judge Richard Cortez discusses his recommendation to the DHS secretary during their meeting

Richard Cortez, a Hidalgo County, Texas judge, discussed his recent meeting with Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and said he urged the chief to put a "pause" on immigration into the U.S. 

SEC. MAYORKAS SAYS BORDER CRISIS 'UNSUSTAINABLE' AND 'WE'RE GOING TO LOSE' IN LEAKED AUDIO

RICHARD CORTEZ: He admitted that there is a problem, he knew what the problem was and wanted to hear from us and of course many of us wanted him to redefine the problem but he didn’t spend a lot of time finding solutions…

My analogy is something like this. I have a huge water leak. I can’t send people to mop the water I need to send a plumber to stop the leak. That was my recommendation to the secretary that he just has to put a pause—I called it a moratorium, which I think by legal definition that’s a legal delay of the law because the volume is just too high and it comes at a really bad time. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Texas judge on meeting with DHS Secretary Mayorkas: Didn’t spend a lot of time ‘finding solutions’ to border crisis Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.