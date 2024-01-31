Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Texas college program supporting undocumented students cut due to DEI ban, sparks protest

University of Texas at Austin closed down a program that benefited undocumented students due to Texas' new DEI law

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
close
Gutfeld: DEI is the most anti-individualist endeavor ever Video

Gutfeld: DEI is the most anti-individualist endeavor ever

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld goes over this week's leftovers and 'Gutfeld!' reacts to the resurfacing of an old training video on DEI by former Navy DEI director Dr. Charles 'Chuck' Barber.

University of Texas at Austin students demanded their school reinstate a program supporting undocumented students on Monday, saying it was "wrongfully terminated" due to a state law.

Monarch, created in 2016 as a result of "student advocacy," was among several programs impacted by Senate Bill 17, which went into effect Jan. 1 and banned DEI offices and programs at public colleges and universities across Texas.

Monarch provided resources, though not exclusively, for undocumented students, students with temporary status and from mixed-status families and U.S. families. 

The university also ended a scholarship for students associated with the Monarch program. Every year, the scholarship awarded receipients $500 to $1,000.

AUSTIN CITY AGENCY OFFERS RACIALLY SEGREGATED 'ANTI-RACIST' TRAININGS FOR 'WHITE FOLKS' AND 'PEOPLE OF COLOR'

An aerial view of the University of Texas

A group of students at the University of Texas at Austin demanded that their school reinstate a program that supported undocumented students after it was cut due to state law. (iStock)

According to The Dallas Morning News, the university sent a statement that the scholarship "potentially violates Texas’ new ban on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in state universities and colleges."

A group of students released a statement claiming that SB17 should not have affected Monarch and calling for the university to "immediately reinstate" the program.

The students are part of a group called UT Rooted Collective, an "Immigrant Student Liberation Collective" and student-led initiative that supports and advocates for the undocumented student community.

Under SB 17, universities and colleges are prohibited from having programs that are limited to certain races, genders, or sexual orientations.

However, the UT Rooted Collective said that the Monarch program served students of all races, ethnicities, and genders. 

Their statement said due to the closure of the program, undocumented students are now burdened to support themselves.

"UT Austin administration has not issued a statement regarding the closure of the Monarch program and explaining the decision. Furthermore, the decision occurred behind closed doors, suddenly, and without notice," the student group said. "While all other offices and divisions at UT Austin received ample time to be in compliance with SB 17, the Monarch program was not given time to address any concerns from the UT administration or legal department."

MAJOR DONOR CALLING ON CORNELL PRESIDENT TO RESIGN OVER DEI SEES OUTPOURING OF SUPPORT

Texas state capitol building

Monarch, created in 2016, was among several programs impacted by Senate Bill 17, which went into effect in Jan. and bans DEI offices and programs at public colleges and universities across the state. (Fox News - Paul Steinhauser)

In addition to calling for the reinstatement of the program, the students demanded university leadership issue a statement that provides a rationale for the closure of the Monarch program as well as how the program was "implicated by SB 17."

The students are currently working with local organizations to "fill the gap left by the closure of the Monarch program."

UT officials did not immediately respond for comment.

Other student resources and activities were affected by SB 17, prompting pushback. UT's Multicultural Engagement Center (MEC) was impacted and, as a result, discontinued the MEC's Black Graduation, Latinx Graduation, and GraduAsian ceremonies.

Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott in June 2023 signed Senate Bill 17 mandating all governing boards of public colleges and universities to ensure that their institutions prohibit the establishment and maintenance of a DEI office and issue "DEI statements." (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

SB 17 was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June 2023, mandating all governing boards of public colleges and universities ensure their institutions prohibit the establishment and maintenance of a DEI office and the issue "DEI statements."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The law mandates further that hiring practices and training are no longer able to use DEI statements.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn