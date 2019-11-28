Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published

Terry Bradshaw's predictions for Thanksgiving football

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Terry Bradshaw shares his Thanksgiving Day NFL game predictionsVideo

Terry Bradshaw shares his Thanksgiving Day NFL game predictions

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback live on Fox &amp; Friends.

NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports host Terry Bradshaw predicted Thursday that the Chicago Bears would defeat the Detroit Lions in their Thanksgiving matchup.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Dean Cain, Lisa Boothe and Pete Hegseth, Bradshaw cautioned viewers that "we've got a mess" when it comes to the game.

THANKSGIVING DAY NFL SCHEDULE 2019: WHICH TEAMS ARE PLAYING, KICKOFF TIMES, BETTING ODDS & MORE

"The Lions are down to their third-string quarterback who is out of Purdue [and] who is an undrafted free agent," said Bradshaw. "[David] Blough is his name."

Bradshaw said he was hoping that either Jeff Driskel or Matthew Stafford would be able to play in Blough's stead. Driskel is out with a hamstring injury and Stafford has fractures in his back.

Does NFL have proof of Myles Garrett racism claim?Video

The two teams play on FOX at 12:30 PM ET.

Hegseth told Bradshaw he always wondered why the Lions and the Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Bradshaw explained that when a Thanksgiving day game first came into the league's schedule, "just simply nobody wanted it."

"The Lions said, 'We'll take it.' Dallas said, 'We'll take it.' And so, they gave it to them, but they never gave it back...They never gave it back and it's a primetime game featuring those two great franchises and it's pretty cool," he told the "Friends" couch.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Foxnews.com