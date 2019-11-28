Terry Bradshaw's predictions for Thanksgiving football

NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports host Terry Bradshaw predicted Thursday that the Chicago Bears would defeat the Detroit Lions in their Thanksgiving matchup.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Dean Cain, Lisa Boothe and Pete Hegseth, Bradshaw cautioned viewers that "we've got a mess" when it comes to the game.

"The Lions are down to their third-string quarterback who is out of Purdue [and] who is an undrafted free agent," said Bradshaw. "[David] Blough is his name."

Bradshaw said he was hoping that either Jeff Driskel or Matthew Stafford would be able to play in Blough's stead. Driskel is out with a hamstring injury and Stafford has fractures in his back.

The two teams play on FOX at 12:30 PM ET.

Hegseth told Bradshaw he always wondered why the Lions and the Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving.

Bradshaw explained that when a Thanksgiving day game first came into the league's schedule, "just simply nobody wanted it."

"The Lions said, 'We'll take it.' Dallas said, 'We'll take it.' And so, they gave it to them, but they never gave it back...They never gave it back and it's a primetime game featuring those two great franchises and it's pretty cool," he told the "Friends" couch.