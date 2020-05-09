Tennessee Rep. Green calls on House to 'get back to work' to address coronavirus pandemic

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., spoke to anchor Jon Scott on "Fox Report" Saturday, saying he hoped to get the House back to work soon to address coronavirus pandemic issues.

"I think it's time we get back to work. And we don't necessarily have to bring the whole force back, you know, all of the staff. There's a system where we can rotate folks through, have half of it, but it's much better," Green said. "We're much more efficient when we're in that building. Right now, we can't even debate the substance of this."

BIDEN ARGUES TRUMP'S CORONAVIRUS POLICIES FUELED ECONOMIC DISASTER

"You don't have a voice because the leadership are just circled in a room writing a bill, and that's not how it was intended to be. So I'm looking forward to us getting back," Green, a medical doctor, said. "The Senate is already back. And if you look at their average age versus our average age, that puts them at a higher risk than us. We should be back and working."

The congressman also disagreed with Democrats that now was the time for another economic stimulus.

"We should absolutely hit the pause button, John. I mean, we haven't even spent all of the 2 trillion-plus from the CARES Act yet, and they're already screaming for money for state local governments," Green said. "We actually [allocated] so far 765 billion dollars for various programs for states and local governments."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Trump said Friday there was “no rush” to negotiate phase 4 of a coronavirus stimulus package, while top Democrats promised they were working on a new “Rooseveltian-type” stimulus bill.

"They're crying for a $2,000 check for every American who makes less than $120,000 a year," Green said. "That makes no sense at all. This is just them pandering to their base. It's ridiculous."

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed this report.