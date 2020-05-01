Tennessee pushes forward with reopening businesses despite the rise of COVID-19 cases

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As states begin to ease stay-at-home orders, some are receiving criticism for opening too early. Tennessee will allow businesses 89 counties to reopen their doors despite 369 new cases of COVID-19 recorded on April 30, but the state’s leadership believes it’s in the best interest of the people to reopen.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., says she thinks her state is “doing very well with the reopening,” despite those who say businesses should remain closed.

“We have heard from so many people that say, ‘We were ready for this. We wanted to go back to work.’ Our businesses are being incredibly careful,” Blackburn told Fox News. “I have been very impressed with how the business owners are talking about having PPE [personal protective equipment] that is necessary for their employees.”

Even with less than satisfactory COVID-19 numbers, the senator still believes that people will continue to do all that they can to ensure their own safety.

“Everyone continues to say if there are pregnant women, they should be allowed to work from home, if there are those that have a history of chronic lung and heart disease they should be allowed to work from home. [And] elderly individuals, we're going to have to do extra work to take care of them so that they do not have to be out and about,” Blackburn said. “But individuals who are healthy, individuals who are not high-risk individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 need the opportunity to be able to go back to work.”

According to the Republican senator, “Tennesseans are adjusting” to the reopen “quite well” and businesses are starting to see life as the state attempts to return to a sense of normal.

“I ran to pick dinner up the other night, and it was the first day that restaurants could open on a partial capacity. And as I was waiting for the order to come out to me, I noticed there were about 10 people walking into this restaurant and I thought, you know what, Tennesseans are going to take care of themselves and they're going to do this the right way,” Blackburn told Fox News.

Some medical experts are predicting a “second wave” of the coronavirus and say states that reopen too soon could possibly be the force behind that wave. When asked whether or not Tennessee would shut down again if new waves broke out, Blackburn said she believes her state will not have to.

“I think that my state is going to be one of those that does not have to revisit this. We have done a very good job of working through the quarantines. People have followed the CDC recommendations, they are taking so many precautions to reopen places of business,” Blackburn told Fox News.

To those who criticize Tennessee’s reopening, Blackburn had this to say:

“You've got a choice. You can bet on hope or you can get bet on fear. And I think this is one where the American people are willing to bet on hope and they are going to find a way to make this work. We overcome obstacles. We are innovators, and we are going to find a way to live and work and prosper and to deal with a coronavirus.”