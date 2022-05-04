Ted Cruz: Democrats are "radical" and "extreme" on abortion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday that the multiyear campaign by Senate Democrats to "delegitimize" the Supreme Court will do lasting damage to the court's integrity.

TED CRUZ: The partisan Democrats are filled with fury and filled with rage. And they're filled with rage because they want unlimited abortion on demand up until the moment of birth, with taxpayer funding, with no parental consent and no parental notification. And the view of just about every Senate Democrat is precisely that extreme. Now just 6% of Americans support unlimited abortion up until the moment of birth. That is the view of virtually every single Senate Democrat. They are radical and extreme. And so they know that they're not likely to win elections by embracing that radical, extreme agenda. So their approach is they want five unelected lawyers wearing black robes to dictate that rule for everyone else.

And the irony, as you were playing the opening clips of everyone talking about democracy. Democrats don't believe in democracy. They don't care what they view as we, the stupid sheep who need to be governed by our intellectual betters. They don't care what the voters think. They don't care that that that the voters in the state of Texas are proud that we're protecting innocent life and we're protecting unborn children. They don't care. And so they're angry. And I got to say that this leak at the court, is the most egregious breach of trust at the court in the history of our nation and it is the culmination of a multiyear campaign by Senate Democrats to delegitimize and politicize the court. And I think it will do lasting damage to the integrity of the court, but also to the independence of the judiciary. I think it is unbelievably stunning to have a draft opinion leak before the court issued its final decision.

