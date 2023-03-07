Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Ted Cruz says Joe Biden's presidency is the 'best thing' to ever happen to Mexican drug cartels

The kidnappings occurred in Matamoros, Tamaulipas

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Cruz torches Biden, Mexico's 'AMLO' as lawmakers demand recourse for kidnappings Video

Cruz torches Biden, Mexico's 'AMLO' as lawmakers demand recourse for kidnappings

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tells 'Jesse Watters Primetime' Democrats are responsible for turning cartels' 'vicious murderers into millionaires.'

After a Mexican cartel was accused of murdering two Americans after kidnapping four in Tamaulipas, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox News serious action should be taken against the "narco-terrorists."

Two South Carolinians — Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown — were found dead following the ordeal, while Eric Williams and Latavia Washington McGee survived, Tamaulipas Gov. Americo Villarreal Anaya said Tuesday.

Cruz told "Jesse Watters Primetime" those who kill American citizens must be held accountable, and that the tragic kidnappings and murders would not have happened if it weren't for a dearth of presidential leadership.

"Joe Biden created the chaos at the border. Joe Biden stopped building the wall. He reinstated catch-and-release, he pulled out of Remain in Mexico," Cruz said.

FIRST OF FOUR AMERICANS KIDNAPPED IN MEXICO HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED

Cruz

Cruz (Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty)

"Joe Biden and the Democrats are responsible for turning these vicious murderers into multi-billionaires. We need to bankrupt them. We need to put them out of business, and the people responsible for these murders need to be brought to justice."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Monday on "Jesse Watters Primetime" he will introduce legislation to facilitate U.S. military intervention against the cartels if necessary.

"Let me be clear. Lindsey is my colleague, but I'm not with him. The answer is not to invade Mexico. I don't think the answer is to just go to war with whatever country you're mad at," he said, adding former President Donald Trump was able to lessen cartels' effects through tough diplomacy with Mexico's incumbent President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, nicknamed "AMLO."

"When Donald Trump was president, AMLO — who is the same anti-American leftist then that he is now — was afraid of Donald Trump," Cruz said.

TWO OF THE FOUR AMERICANS KIDNAPPED IN MEXICO ARE DEAD, TWO ALIVE: REPORT

Lindsey Graham on Buttigieg's handling of train derailments: 'If this isn't failure, what would be?' Video

"AMLO agreed to the Remain in Mexico agreement. AMLO put soldiers on Mexico's southern border and we ended up getting the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years. The reason this is so bad is AMLO thinks that Joe Biden is a wimp."

Cruz expressed dismay at Lopez Obrador's past comments in front of Biden he said essentially praised the president for his failed border policies.

"You should watch the press conference that AMLO did with Biden, where AMLO stands there, and in Spanish boastingly says, 'Joe Biden, he's the first president, Republican or Democrat, who hasn't built a single meter of border wall.'"

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden, Obrador, Trudeau

Biden, Obrador, Trudeau ((AP/Andrew Harnik))

War against Mexico is not the answer, Cruz said, echoing others' concerns about the effect it would have on the two nations' intertwined economic partnerships for one, saying pressuring Mexico City to take action and extradite culprits to Washington is the best answer. 

Graphic shows cities where cartels have a hold

Graphic shows cities where cartels have a hold (Fox News)

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and breaking news, and has covered the annual CPAC conference for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.