Ted Cruz: 'Blatantly illegal' for White House to work with Facebook on misinformation

The White House faces harsh criticism after revealing it's working with Facebook to flag posts that spread ‘misinformation.’ Senator Ted Cruz called out President Biden in an interview with Fox News' Harris Faulkner for the acts that he believes are a violation of the Constitution. Cruz explains why Biden's effort to silence misinformation has aided former President Trump's lawsuit against Big Tech.

CRITICS SLAM THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER PSAKI REVEALS IT'S CONSULTING WITH FACEBOOK TO ‘FLAG MISINFORMATION’

SENATOR TED CRUZ: The Biden administration believes in power. They want to have the power to silence you. They want to have the power to silence any criticism. I've got to admit, for a politician, if you could have all your critics simply disappear and unable to criticize you, that might be pretty nice. But it's contrary to the Constitution. It's contrary to the First Amendment. It's contrary to a free democracy. But the Biden administration is getting Big Tech to be the arm in silencing critics. And by the way, what they call misinformation very conveniently always benefits Democrats, always benefits Joe Biden.



But what they [White House] have inadvertently done is they have strengthened President Donald Trump's lawsuit against Big Tech, against Facebook and Twitter and Google - because what President Trump argues in the lawsuit is that they are violating the First Amendment by censoring Americans. The biggest arguments they have in their defense is they're private companies, not the government. And the First Amendment only applies to the government. Well, there's an exception to that, the Supreme Court has long recognized, which is the government can't use a private company to carry out a government policy. And here, this is what they're doing. Here the Biden White House is asking the Big Tech monopolists, ‘please, silence, block, disappear any views we disagree with.’ And I think that's blatantly illegal. It's also an abuse of power that is really contrary to the principles that our country was built on.

