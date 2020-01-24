Ted Cruz piles on CNN's Manu Raju: 'EVERY' GOP senator agrees you're the 'MOST partisan' reporter

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, went after CNN senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju days after his dustup with Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., telling him that his Republican colleagues agree that he's the most "partisan" reporter on Capitol Hill.

Last week, McSally and Raju were the subject of a viral confrontation after the CNN reporter attempted to ask the senator whether she'll vote in favor of additional witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump, a question she quickly dismissed by calling Raju him a "liberal hack."

Now, Cruz jumped into the "pissing fight" in response to a tweet Raju made about the Texas senator not answering his question.

"Manu, in your pissing fight w/ @MarthaMcSally EVERY GOP Senator agreed you were the MOST partisan/unfair Cap Hill reporter. Rather than address problem, CNN top brass “released the hounds” on McSally. Your Qs aren’t hard, but when you’re obnoxious, we answer other reporters’ Qs," Cruz shot back.

McSally's swipe at Raju sparked a firestorm on social media with many media figures rushing to the CNN reporter's defense, including several CNN on-air personalities who demanded her to apologize. McSally refused.

"I'm a fighter pilot -- I called it like it is," McSally told Fox News' Laura Ingraham, "They're cheerleading the Democrats [but] they hate the president."